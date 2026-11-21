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The Philippine basketball community is mourning the loss of one of its esteemed players.

On Facebook, the PBA announced the passing of former Magnolia Hotshots player Peter June Simon on Saturday, November 21.

According to reports, the PBA star was seen having difficulty breathing while on the bench during a game in Davao before being taken away by ambulance.

“Let us keep PJ in our prayers as we ask for the eternal repose of his soul,” the PBA wrote.

“May God wrap his loved ones, friends, most specially his young family in strength, comfort, peace, and loving care during this difficult time,” it added. “Rest in peace, PJ.”

PJ spent his entire PBA career with the Purefoods/Magnolia franchise, which retired his No. 8 jersey in 2021, a year after his retirement.

He was also one of the franchise's most celebrated players, having played a key role in its success.

His final PBA championship was in the 2018 Governors' Cup, when Purefoods defeated the Alaska Aces. The victory remains the franchise's most recent PBA title.

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