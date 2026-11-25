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Kapuso Bigtime Panalo Season 6 will run from November 28, 2026 to February 5, 2027.

Get ready for a bigger and merrier Christmas with the return of GMA Network's Kapuso Bigtime Panalo!

Now on its sixth season, the highly anticipated nationwide promo will be giving away over Php 6 million worth of prizes, including the grand prize of Php 1,000,000, each given to four lucky winners!

There's more to look forward to! 10 winners are set to take home Php 50,000 and another 240 participants will win Php 3,000!

Beginning November 28, mamimili and sari-sari store owners can get the chance to win these cash prizes by following Kapuso Bigtime Panalo's easy-to-join mechanics: BUMILI, IPADALA, and MANALO.

Bumili (Buy)

The latest season of Kapuso Bigtime Panalo gives mamimili and sari-sari store owners more proof-of-purchase options through these six (6) participating products: Fudgee Barr, Doowee Donut, Bear Brand® Fortified Powdered Milk Drink, Nestea® Iced Tea, Aji-Ginisa® Flavor Seasoning Mix, and Kopiko Blanca.

On a piece of paper, participants must write their name, age, complete home address, contact number, and handwritten signature. This and the proof-of-purchase of any participating products must be submitted together to complete the entry.

Ipadala (Submit)

Drop the entries in any of the 700 designated dropboxes nationwide. Participants can also submit their entries through selected Mercury Drug branches, Puregold outlets, and GMA Network TV and Radio stations.

Manalo (Chance to Win)

Kapuso Bigtime Panalo winners will be announced weekly through a Facebook Live on the official GMA Promos Facebook Page. The official list of winners will also be posted on Facebook, TikTok, and on www.gmanetwork.com/GMAPromos. The complete promo mechanics may be found on these pages as well.

Kapuso Bigtime Panalo Season 6 will run from November 28, 2026 to February 5, 2027.

Per DOH-FDA-CFRR PERMIT NO. 1354 S. 2026

DA-NDA-RELICS PERMIT NO. NDA_SPP_20261026122519

For more news and updates, visit www.GMANetwork.com.