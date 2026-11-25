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AiAi delas Alas is a happy future ninang for Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose!

Comedy Concert Queen AiAi Delas Alas congratulates newly engaged couple Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose.

On Instagram, AiAi couldn't contain her excitement as she penned a sweet message for the pair.

"Magkaibigan pa lang sila noon, kinikilig na kami sa kanilang dalawa .. niloloko namin sila ni Mareng Lani Misalucha sa season 2 palang ng The Clash ," she wrote.

READ: Aiai Delas Alas, Lani Misalucha proud of the new 'The Clash' panel

AiAi also expressed her happiness over the couple's engagement, hinting that she and Lani will become their future godmothers.

"From friends to something more, who would have thought? Lagi naming sinasabi ni Lani na bagay na bagay sila, kaya sana sila na talaga ang magkatuluyan. At siyempre, kami na ni Mareng Lani ang mga excited na future ninang! HAHAHA! Manifesting more love, happiness, and forever for Julie Anne and Rayver! CONGRATULATIONS AND GOD BLESS YOU BOTH."

The comedienne also added her signature humor as she playfully teased Julie Anne about her toned arms.

"Ps ... congrats din shoolie napakaganda na ng arms mo may cut wohooo," she said.

READ: Comedy Queen Aiai Delas Alas gives Julie Anne San Jose's basher a royal smackdown

Followers quickly filled the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple. Many were also delighted to see AiAi and Lani showing their support for the newly engaged pair.

Julie Anne and Rayver also took to the comments section to express their gratitude.

"Love you ninangs," the singer-actress wrote, tagging Aiai and Lani.

"Miss a!! Hahahaha love you both ninangs! " Rayver added.

Other celebrities, including Lani Misalucha, Carmi Martin, Vina Morales, Rufa Mae Quinto, and Isabelle De Leon, also showed their love and support in the comments.

Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz got engaged on their fifth anniversary.

Rayver surprised Julie Anne with a romantic proposal on November 23, surrounded by their families and close friends at a restaurant in Taguig City. Julie Anne was visibly emotional as Rayver got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

The singer-actress happily said yes, marking the beginning of their new chapter.

Take a look at these celebrities who also congratulated newly engaged JuliVer in this gallery: