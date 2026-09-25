Aiko Melendez reveals how a simple YouTube invite led to love with Onemig Bondoc

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Aiko Melendez and Onemig Bondoc opened up about their unexpected second chance at love nearly three decades after they first met.

What started as an invitation to appear on Aiko Melendez's YouTube channel eventually led to a renewed romance with Onemig Bondoc, nearly three decades after they first knew each other.



The couple recently sat down together on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, marking their first television interview as a couple. During the conversation, they looked back on the unexpected turn their relationship took after reconnecting.



Aiko said she was initially not planning to pursue anything romantic when she first reached out to Onemig. She was simply looking for a guest for her YouTube channel and was advised by a friend to invite the actor, who was considering a showbiz comeback.



However, Aiko admitted that she had reservations. She knew Onemig had previously been upset with her, and she was also aware that he was dating someone at the time.



When Aiko finally sent him a message, Onemig reportedly had several reasons for declining the invitation.



It was only after another invitation, two years later, that Onemig finally agreed to appear.



Their conversation took a more personal turn when Onemig asked Aiko if she was already planning to get married.



“Out of nowhere, he asked me. Sabi ko, 'Hindi, ano ka ba, break na 'ko. Tinawagan niya ako agad. Sabi niya, 'Kumusta ka?”



That unexpected phone call became the beginning of their renewed communication.



Onemig admitted that he had initially been hesitant to call Aiko, although he eventually decided to do so.



Their connection grew despite the distance. For around eight months, they were getting to know each other, with their conversations happening mostly over the phone.



When Onemig eventually wanted to see her in person, Aiko said she wanted to take things carefully. She did not want their relationship to become a rebound situation and wanted to be certain about what they were both feeling.



The two also clarified that they are both legally free to enter a new relationship, revealing that their respective marriages to their former partners had already been annulled.



Onemig said his annulment was completed in 2021.



After years apart, the former friends eventually found themselves giving romance another chance. They publicly confirmed their relationship in February.



For Aiko and Onemig, their story is a case of two people reconnecting at a very different point in their lives and discovering that their second chance could lead somewhere neither expected.

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