Aubrey Miles shows daughter Rocket's milestone

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Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero's child, Rocket, participated in a fun run.

Aubrey Miles is one happy mama as she shared her daughter Rocket Miller's achievement.

As seen on her Instagram post, the celebrity mom showed photos of her with her little girl who participated in a fun run and did a three kilometer run.



“Our little Rocket just ran her first 3km today. From being diagnosed with autism, non-verbal, [five] years of occupational therapy. Now she goes to a regular school and running her first 3k. I couldn't ask for more. She's trying her hardest to get better and doing her very best,” she wrote in the caption.

Aubrey then reminded fellow parents, who have children in the spectrum, to keep the faith and to stay strong and hopeful.

Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles tied the knot in a civil wedding ceremony in 2022. They welcomed their son, Hunter Cody, in 2008.

Aubrey gave birth to their youngest child, Rocket, in 2018. The actress also has another son, Maurice, her child with her ex-partner JP Obligacion.

Related gallery: The beautiful family of Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles