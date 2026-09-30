Celeste Cortesi and Jonathan Sterling reveal they broke up before the proposal

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Celeste Cortesi: "What's important is still having a good co-parenting relationship with Jonny."

Celeste Cortesi and Jonathan Sterling announced their breakup in the season finale of Celeste Unscripted.

The news was revealed in the episode titled "She's Expecting... The Unexpected."



Before announcing their separation, the season finale showed Celeste discovering her pregnancy after taking a test while in the Maldives. She then shared the news with her family and closest friends, asking them to keep it a secret.



Celeste said, "I've been going through many changes and hormones that I don't think should be taken away from accountability, I believe. But it's also the reality of it. I definitely do regret some things I said and done particularly that day, to our relationship."



When asked about her relationship status with Jonny, Celeste answered, "We're broken up right now. You know, we just have to prioritize our baby. Again, I do believe this baby is still a blessing."

PHOTO SOURCE: Celeste Unscripted

Jonny described what happened on his planned proposal. He said, "We were supposed to get engaged. The whole crew is there. Everybody's waiting on the beach, and everything's timed around sunset for the best shot so she can have this just picturesque proposal on the beach that every girl dreams of."



He added, "Yeah. I don't even know what to say. And then she's going around saying, "Oh, if he can't handle me at my worst, he doesn't deserve me at my best." Well, if this is your worst, then I don't want you. I'm not perfect, you know, like I made a lot of mistakes, and she can say that once or twice I broke up with her too easily, especially earlier on in the relationship."



Jonny continued, "I guess my media-trained answer is it was an unsafe, unhealthy environment and I had to step away."



Celeste described how her medication affected her emotions. "I mean, in my opinion, I spent a lot of months being on a lot of medications and then stopped and then got pregnant right after. I think I was not, for most part of our relationship, I was not balanced. I think that affected a lot, you know, the way I would behave, the way, you know, my mood would be."



Jonny said his wish for their child, "I hope, of course, Sergio is healthy, happy, and has every opportunity presented to him in terms of education in life. Of course I want to keep him safe, and I want to keep him well provided for."



When asked if Jonny still loves Celeste, he answered, "Of course."



He added, "I just wish it didn't end this way."

Meanwhile, Celeste turned emotional when asked if she still loves Jonny. She said, "Well, of course, I think it's important to, you know, after everything, also think about the good things, not just the bad. And I think everything that I wanted to say, or he wanted to tell me, we said it in person between the two of us. And I also want to keep it that way because of filming the show and everything. It does not mean that everything has to be out there, or that people do not understand if they're not involved."

"People will always create opinions and judgment around things that they hear, and that's fine. I think I've been living with this for eight years. So it's not a surprise to me. But now it's different because I protect my baby. For me, what's important is still having a good co-parenting relationship with Jonny. And we'll see. We'll just see in the future. It's not something I want to think about now. Like for me, the priority is just a baby."



The season finale ended with what Celeste and Jonny agreed on moving forward.

The text says, "As part of their parental rights agreement, Jonny and Celeste signed a mutual NDA that limits what they can publicly discuss regarding certain private matters outside of Celeste Unscripted."