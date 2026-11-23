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The Pambansang Ginoo balances a growing business, a landmark billboard feature and a leading-man turn in "Fight for My Way" in one very full month.

Sparkle actor, brand endorser, athlete and entrepreneur David Licauco is having one of his busiest months yet. In the span of just a few days, he has opened the third branch of his restaurant, celebrated ten years with Bench on EDSA Guadalupe, and premiered his first Viva One series.

The newest branch of Sóbra Café is now open in Tomas Morato-Timog area of Quezon City, following its Molito Lifestyle Center (Alabang) and Opus Mall locations. Sóbra began during the pandemic as an online food venture run with chef Mike Victorioso and friend AC Adriano. It has since grown into a neighborhood comfort-food brand known for generous servings, anchored by crowd favorites like the Tapa Sóbra. The name comes from the Filipino word for "excess," a nod to Pinoy hospitality and the love of a big, shared meal. The new branch adds to a food portfolio that also includes Korean restaurant brand Kuya Korea. David has said that investing in his businesses is how he plans for a future beyond showbiz.

Days earlier, David celebrated his 10th anniversary with Bench with a row of Bench Active billboards along EDSA Guadalupe, one of the most-watched stretches of advertising space in Metro Manila. The feature honors a decade-long partnership and arrives as David continues to build his profile as an athlete. He recently placed first in the Men's Solo division (ages 30-39) at the Bench Active Hybrid Games 2026, and has also been winning at the international stages including HYROX Taiwan, Jakarta, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and with Melbourne up next this December.

David's month culminates in the November 20 premiere of "Fight for My Way," the Philippine adaptation of the 2017 Korean drama and Viva One's first Korean series adaptation. He plays Hanz opposite Ashtine Olviga as Aira in a best-friends-to-lovers story about chasing dreams while navigating love and friendship. To prepare for the physically demanding role, David trained in mixed martial arts and taekwondo.

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