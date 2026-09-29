Gehlee Dangca receives warm welcome from fans as she arrives in Manila

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The Filipina K-pop star returns home after three years in South Korea and is set for exciting projects in the Philippines.

The homecoming of Filipina K-pop star Gehlee Dangca officially began today as she touched down in Manila, where Filipino fans gathered to give her a warm and heartfelt welcome.

After spending the past three years in South Korea building her career and performing on the global K-pop stage, Gehlee's return to the Philippines marks a special moment for both the young artist and her supporters. Fans who came to the airport greeted her with banners, cheers, and messages of support, giving Gehlee a warm welcome as she begins a new chapter closer to home.

Gehlee's arrival comes as she prepares for a series of activities in the Philippines, giving local fans the chance to see more of the artist beyond the K-pop stage. She is set to make appearances across Philippine media and take on various entertainment and brand opportunities, with more projects to be announced in the coming weeks.

Beyond her activities in the Philippines, Gehlee will also continue to explore international opportunities, bringing her experience as a K-pop performer to new audiences and projects outside the country.

With her homecoming officially underway, fans can expect more appearances, exciting collaborations, and new opportunities to see Gehlee in action as she settles into this new chapter of her career.

Her return to Manila is only the beginning—and there is certainly more to come from Gehlee Dangca.

Welcome home, Gehlee!