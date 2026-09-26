GMA Network's 'Never Say Die' and 'House of Lies' to Stream on Netflix Philippines

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GMA Network continues to bring Filipino stories to more audiences as two of its programs, “Never Say Die” and “House of Lies,” make their way to Netflix Philippines this October.

Fans can catch “Never Say Die” on Netflix beginning October 5, followed by “House of Lies” on October 19, giving viewers another opportunity to watch these Kapuso programs anytime, anywhere.

Produced by GMA Entertainment Group, "Never Say Die" is a gritty action-drama featuring the first-ever team-up of Star of the New Gen Jillian Ward and Pambansang Ginoo David Licauco.

The series follows Joey (Ward), whose life becomes intertwined with cynical investigative journalist Andrew (Licauco). Thrown together into a world brimming with corruption and drug involvement among trusted government officials, they have to fight for what is right even as their pursuit of truth and justice exposes the wrongdoings of their families.

Further amping up the action and intrigue on "Never Say Die" is an elite ensemble of actors led by Richard Yap, South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo, Angelu de Leon, and Raymart Santiago.

Sparkle stars Winwyn Marquez, Analyn Barro, Raheel Bhyria are also part of the powerhouse cast, as well as seasoned artists Wendell Ramos, Ayen Munji-Laurel, and Gina Alajar.

Meanwhile, viewers can look forward to another gripping drama when "House of Lies" premieres on Netflix Philippines on October 19.

Also produced by GMA Entertainment Group, the series stars seasoned actresses Beauty Gonzalez and Kris Bernal. The story follows two women, Marjorie (Gonzalez) and Althea (Bernal), as they pursue their dream lives and protect their families. Along the way, ambition, deceit, and betrayal weave a dangerous web that ultimately builds a house of lies.

"House of Lies" also features performances by Mike Tan and Martin del Rosario, with veteran stars Jackie Lou Blanco, Lito Pimental, and Snooky Serna. Joining them as well are Sparkle artists Kayla Davies, Angel Cadao, Geo Mhanna, and Kokoy de Santos, with Tanya Gomez, Patricia Tumulak, and Gee Canlas rounding up the cast.

The two titles are among the GMA titles coming to Netflix Philippines, with more exciting Kapuso stories and entertainment set to be available on the streaming platform soon.

For more news and updates, visit www.GMANetwork.com.