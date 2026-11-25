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Janella Salvador celebrates self-love and freedom as 2027 Calendar Girl.

Janella Salvador exuded confidence as she was introduced as Tanduay's 2027 Calendar Girl on Monday night, November 24, at Elements, Eton Centris, Quezon City.

In a short interview with the media, including GMANetwork.com, the actress-singer talked about how meaningful it was for her to be chosen as the brand's newest calendar girl.

“As you all know, I love celebrating individuality. I've always been super real about myself. So, it was in the concept… someone brought up about bridging the gap between male and female gaze,” Janella said.

As a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Janella said her representation as the newest calendar girl carries special significance.

“It's very important for me, especially because I was happy when we had a meeting with the team. And like I mentioned earlier in the interview, someone brought up that a good angle would be bridging the male and the female gaze.

“Because I wouldn't want to do anything that would hinder me from being my true self. So, I'm happy that this campaign is aligned with who I really am.”

Aside from the project, Janella said another factor that has boosted her confidence is the freedom she now enjoys after fully embracing herself.

“I feel like, malaking factor kapag natanggap mo talaga yung sarili mo, it will just show.

“Kapag masaya ka talaga sa buhay mo, makikita yun. So I feel like, may kita niyo naman siguro yun,” the celebrity mom said.

Related gallery: Hot and sizzling celebrity calendar girls

Janella's love life is on fire!

Janella also proudly expressed her love for her girlfriend, Klea Pineda.

She first gave Klea a special shoutout when asked who supported her upon learning that she would be the calendar girl.

In a succeeding segment, Janella proudly declared, “My love life is on fire!” while pointing in Klea's direction, prompting the latter to applaud with excitement.

Janella said her confidence in openly expressing her love for Klea also has something to do with her maturity.

“In my younger years siguro, it would have been harder. But that's exactly why growth and maturing are so important.

“Because I feel like right now I'm just so at peace with who I am. Wala na ako inhibitions. I'm not afraid to show everyone who I really am, what makes me happy, who makes me happy. I'm finally free, and I'm glad to be able to share that with everyone.

“So I'm glad na my growth came with that realization and that freedom.”

Asked how she feels about Klea calling her “my girlfriend,” Janella enthusiastically replied:

“Yeah! Yeah! My girlfriend! Happy ako na siyan ako ngayon. And like I said, wala na akong tinatago. So this is me. Take it or leave it.”

Related gallery: Klea Pineda and Janella Salvador's sweetest photos