Johlan Veluz reveals past relationships, recalls SexBomb's 'no lovelife' rule

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Former SexBomb Girls member Johlan Veluz looked back on the group's strict no-lovelife rule and gave a glimpse into her own dating history, revealing that she had relationships that lasted for years.

Former SexBomb Girls member Johlan Veluz opened up about her past relationships, including romances that lasted for years, during a recent guesting on the YouTube talk show 'Your Honor!'

Johlan revealed that she had been in a relationship that lasted two years, while another romance continued for almost six years.

“Hindi naman 'yung friend na nagkakamustahan. Pero okay naman. Kasi 'yung isa naman, paulit-ulit naman nag-sorry,” she said.

Her revelation came after host Chariz Solomon teased her about allegedly having several actor boyfriends.

“Ako 'yung nanliligaw,” Johlan quipped.

Johlan also looked back on her years as part of SexBomb, when the group had a rule against its members having romantic relationships.

According to her, the rule was strictly observed at the time, although she was unsure whether it was formally included in their contract.

“Bawal. Bawal before. Hindi namin sure (kung nasa contract), pero 'yun 'yung isa sa mga rules,” she said.

When Johlan and fellow former SexBomb member Mhyca Bautista were asked if they had ever broken the rule, the two had very different answers.

“Sa palagay ko, oo. Madaming beses,” Johlan admitted, laughing.

Mhyca, on the other hand, maintained that she followed the rule during her younger years.

“Hindi. Mabait po ako nu'ng kabataan ko,” she said.

Johlan even recalled one instance when she was working on Broadway and would cross to another studio to see her boyfriend, who was taping there.

She chose not to disclose the identity of the former boyfriend.

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