Michael V., 'Bubble Gang' hailed as national winners at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2026

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Kapuso ace comedian Michael V. makes waves once more at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Multi-talented actor and creative director Michael V. again proved to the world that he is one of the best in comedy.

The lead star of the hit family sitcom Pepito Manaloto was hailed as the national winner for Best Actor/Actress in a Comedy Role for his role as the multi-millionaire jackpot winner Pepito at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2026.

Back in 2024, Direk Bitoy also won the same recognition in the AACA.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards is among the region's most prestigious award-giving bodies, honoring excellence in creative industries across Asia-Pacific

READ: Michael V., Kokoy De Santos hailed as national winners at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024

In addition, the longest-running Kapuso gag show Bubble Gang, another show of Bitoy, was hailed as national winner in Best Comedy category.

This week has been a fruitful one for Michael V. since he also bagged plum awards at the 2026 Alta Media Icon Awards. He and his leading lady in the comedy program were recognized as Best Comedy Actor and Actress, respectively.

The Kapuso sitcom marked its 16th anniversary on TV last May and was also chosen for the award of Best Comedy show, too.

READ: 'Michael V. and Manilyn Reynes win big at the 2026 Alta Media Icon Awards

Congratulations and more power to Michael V. and mga Batang Bubble!

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