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The K-pop group's 'Face Our WISH' tour lands at Smart Araneta Coliseum this February, with presale tickets available for members in December.

Rising K-pop act NCT WISH is officially heading to the Philippines next year as part of their upcoming concert tour, "NCT WISH 2nd CONCERT TOUR 'INTO THE WISH : Face Our WISH' IN MANILA." The Manila leg will be held on February 13, 2027 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NCT WISH is the final unit of SM Entertainment's K-pop boy group and global brand NCT. Built around the message “WISH for Our WISH,” the group shares a vision of supporting and realizing dreams through music and connection. Comprised of six members—SION, RIKU, YUSHI, JAEHEE, RYO, and SAKUYA—NCT WISH is defined by its youthful energy, polished performance skills, and a bright, refreshing charm that resonates with fans worldwide. Bringing that energy to NCT's signature 'NEO' sound, the group has carved out a musical identity that is distinctly their own.

Since their debut, NCT WISH has quickly established themselves as one of K-pop's most promising rising acts. The group recorded the highest album sales among artists who debuted in 2024 and earned their first million-selling album with their second mini album, poppop, in April 2025. They continued that momentum with their third mini album, COLOR, first full-length album, Ode to Love, and fourth mini album, I SPY, released in October 2026, marking four consecutive million-selling albums and solidifying their place as one of K-pop's breakout groups.

NCT WISH has also made their mark on the live stage. In October 2025, the group kicked off their first concert tour, NCT WISH 1st CONCERT TOUR 'INTO THE WISH : Our WISH'. In response to strong fan demand, the tour expanded to 33 shows across 19 locations, with every show selling out, including all restricted-view seats at their Seoul encore concerts. In 2027, NCT WISH will return for their second concert tour, NCT WISH 2nd CONCERT TOUR 'INTO THE WISH : Face Our WISH', taking their performances to even bigger stages as they continue to expand their global reach.

Ticket prices and categories have been officially released alongside the concert's seat map. The top tier, WISH PACKAGE, is priced at PHP 13,500 and includes an exclusive gift and access to the pre-show soundcheck. Lowerbox Premium is available for PHP 11,500 with soundcheck access, while Lowerbox Regular is priced at PHP 10,500. Meanwhile, the Upperbox A and Upperbox B sections are listed at PHP 9,500 and PHP 7,500, respectively, and General Admission tickets are priced at PHP 3,500.

Ticket sales will be handled exclusively by TicketNet via its official website and physical outlets nationwide. Fans registered with the official fanclub will be eligible for the NCTZEN WISH Membership Presale on December 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM PHT, followed by the General Sale opening on December 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM PHT.

The Manila stop of NCT WISH 2nd CONCERT TOUR 'INTO THE WISH : Face Our WISH' is presented by SM Entertainment, DREAM MAKER ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED, YJ PARTNERS, and local promoter Wish Us Luck Entertainment.