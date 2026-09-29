SB19's Josh drops 'Like Me' music video feat. Jay Park

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SB19's Josh returns to solo music with new single "Like Me," exploring identity, adaptation, and what it means to remain one of one.

SB19 member Josh Cullen makes his solo comeback with "Like Me," a collaboration with multi-awarded Korean-American rapper Jay Park.

Produced by Josh and co-written with Mathew Auditor and Jay Park, "Like Me" explores identity and the balance between embracing change and remaining one of one.

On Sunday (September 27), Josh released the sci-fi-inspired music video for "Like Me," which he created himself alongside Iana Forbes and Louis Duran.

Josh debuted "Like Me" live during his solo showcase held at Samsung Hall in SM Aura, Taguig City on September 26.

With the release, Josh becomes the last member of SB19 to release solo music this year.

Josh previously released his album Lost & Found in 2024. His other songs include "Wild Tonight," "Get Right," "Yoko Na," "Pakiusap Lang," and "Re: Thinkin' About You."

MEANWHILE, KNOW MORE ABOUT SB19'S JOSH IN THIS GALLERY: