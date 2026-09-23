Taylor Swift teases fans with upcoming song 'Patient Zero'

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The Grammy-winning superstar announced that her new single, "Patient Zero," will be released on September 25 and is now available for pre-order.

Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift announced on Instagram that she is set to release a new single titled "Patient Zero," along with a photo of herself in a black halter top.

"I've been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single “Patient Zero” will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!)," she wrote.

"It's available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours," she added.

The announcement comes amid another milestone year for Taylor. The singer married NFL star Travis Kelce in June at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The couple announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.

"Patient Zero" will mark Taylor's first new music release since her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl, which debuted in October last year.

With the surprise announcement already generating buzz online, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can finally hear Swift's latest track.

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