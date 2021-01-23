Filtered By: News
News
Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force
TAIPEI - Eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone on Saturday, and Taiwan's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion, the island's Defense Ministry said.
A map provided by the ministry showed the Chinese aircraft flew in between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea, though still well away from mainland Taiwan. -Reuters
LOADING CONTENT