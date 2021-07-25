London roads flood as storms roll in

A car drives through water on a flooded road in The Nine Elms district of London on July 25, 2021 during heavy rain and thunder storms. Justin Tallis/ AFP

LONDON — Buses and cars were left stranded when roads across London flooded on Sunday, as repeated thunderstorms battered the British capital.

Social media users posted videos of partially submerged vehicles in south west London, with more heavy rain set to fall as a band of thunderstorms made its way across southeast England.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning across London and surrounding counties until 1900BST (1800GMT).

It warned there was a risk of lightning strikes and flooding, with up to 10 centimeters (four inches) of rain forecast to fall in some areas, almost double the monthly average for July. — Agence France-Presse