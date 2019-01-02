\n<p> President Rodrigo Duterte kissing an OFW on the lips during his visit to South Korea in June last year is one of Reuters' Top News of 2018.<\/p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"> 2018 in review: Philippines’ Duterte stirs controversy by kissing woman on the lips <a href="https:\/\/t.co\/5Ad9GoYjCQ">pic.twitter.com\/5Ad9GoYjCQ<\/a><\/p> — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/Reuters\/status\/1080179349213466624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 1, 2019<\/a><\/blockquote><script async src="https:\/\/platform.twitter.com\/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"><\/script><p> Duterte drew flak over the kissing, but Malacañang said it was just a "playful act" of the President.<\/p><p> The Filipina, who is married to a South Korean with whom she has two children, had said the kiss did not mean anything and it was done to entertain the audience. <strong>—KBK, GMA News<\/strong><\/p>