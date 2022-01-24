Shots heard near Burkina Faso president's home —residents

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - Shots were heard late Sunday near the private home of Burkina Faso's president in the capital Ouagadougou, residents told AFP, as soldiers in several barracks staged mutinies to demand more resources for the battle against Islamist insurgents.

A helicopter, with its lights off, was also seen over President Roch Christian Kabore's neighborhood as the gunfire — initially heavy and then more sporadic — was heard. —Agence France-Presse