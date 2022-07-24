CHR reminds cops: Uphold right to peaceful assembly

The Commission on Human Rights on Sunday reminded police personnel of their duty to uphold the people’s right to peaceful assembly during the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos.

In a statement, CHR executive director Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia said the rights related to freedom of expression as well as free speech are constitutional rights that deserve equal protection as public safety and order.

“As the Chief Executive presents the state of the nation and discusses its agenda and accomplishments through the SONA, it is equally important for the government to also provide space and enable the right of the people to peaceful assembly in recognition of the essence of public participation in national affairs and as part of a functioning democracy,” De Guia said.

“Beyond the realm of duty, it will also convey the sincerity of the new administration’s call for unity by demonstrating openness and willingness to engage and listen to diverse voices and groups in the society,” she said.

Maximum tolerance

De Guia also reminded the cops to exercise maximum tolerance during protests.

“In accordance with existing laws and human rights standards, a peaceful dispersal must be lawful, necessary, and proportionate to the purpose should it be warranted,” she said.

“This means that the use of force must be avoided and restricted to the minimum extent necessary when handling non-violent protests. Thus, we strongly advise against the use of water cannons and the carrying of firearms during non-violent protests in line with the prohibitions outlined in BP 880,” she added.

Rallies and other gatherings without a permit are only allowed in freedom parks designated by the government, as provided for in Batas Pambansa Bilang 880.

The law added that the military, police, and other peacekeeping authorities shall observe "maximum tolerance" during a public assembly or in the dispersal of the same.

Also, De Guia said the CHR will deploy investigators and lawyers to monitor SONA rallies and will duly investigate toward ensuring the conduct of peaceful protests.

“We continue to urge the current administration to cultivate an environment conducive to peaceful assembly to be able to listen and understand the sentiments and the needs of the people,” the CHR said.

“This will enable a responsive governance that seeks to uphold social good toward elevating the plight of all, particularly the disadvantaged sectors,” it added.

Last Sunday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) called on those planning to hold protest rallies during the SONA to listen to the President's plans for the country and monitor his performance during his term instead of taking to the streets their grievances.

But the PNP's unsolicited advice did not sit well with a militant group.

In a Super Radyo dzBB interview, PNP Director for Operations Police Major General Valeriano de Leon said the voice of the 31 million Filipinos who voted for Marcos during Eleksyon 2022 elections should be respected on that day. —LBG, GMA News